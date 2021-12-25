Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

