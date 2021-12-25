Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

GPC opened at $135.37 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

