Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 1,030.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 515,371 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

