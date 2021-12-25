Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.51 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $250.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.48. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

