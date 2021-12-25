Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $6.63 Million Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

