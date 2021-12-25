Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.48 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

