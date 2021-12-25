Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00008625 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $5,504.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

