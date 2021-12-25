Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSSAF shares. Societe Generale cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

SSSAF stock remained flat at $$62.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

