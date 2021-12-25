Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $190,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.