Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

