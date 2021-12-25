Sigma Planning Corp Has $520,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

