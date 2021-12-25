Sigma Planning Corp Has $551,000 Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 119.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 397,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

