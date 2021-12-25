Sigma Planning Corp Has $565,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.75 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72.

