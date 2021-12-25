Sigma Planning Corp Has $582,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 180,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,930,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

