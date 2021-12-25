Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 8,727 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $30,036,565.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,383,044 shares of company stock worth $1,263,820,869. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.