Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $90,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

