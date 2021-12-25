Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New $39,000 Investment in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

SMOG stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $134.07 and a one year high of $195.55.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.