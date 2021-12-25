Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $33,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.