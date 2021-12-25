Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,933 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

LUMN stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

