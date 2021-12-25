Signaturefd LLC Buys 562 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

