Signaturefd LLC Has $127,000 Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

OneMain stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

