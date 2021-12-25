Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

