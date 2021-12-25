Signaturefd LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $236.63 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

