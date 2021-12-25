Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

SMSMY stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Sims has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

