Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $263,195.00 (STV)

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CURRENCY:STV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $263,195.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00010744 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003460 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003015 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018481 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001924 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Profile
