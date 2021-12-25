Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $7,574,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

