Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $10.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

