Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.48 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

