Souders Financial Advisors Invests $675,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,474 shares of company stock worth $36,789,992 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

