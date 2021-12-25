Souders Financial Advisors Takes $548,000 Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,917 shares of company stock valued at $23,957,994 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

