South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.