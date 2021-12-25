Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison Purchases 300 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison bought 300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $18,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SFST stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $496.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

