Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison Purchases 300 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director David G. Ellison bought 300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $18,978.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SFST stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $496.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
