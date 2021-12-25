Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.57 and its 200-day moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $152.20 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

