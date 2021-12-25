Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

