Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.90.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

