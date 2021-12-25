Stacks (STX) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004583 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $49.48 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00194348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00227364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.85 or 0.08028005 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,743,840 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.