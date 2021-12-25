Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 75.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

NYSE SWK opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

