Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

