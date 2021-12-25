Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 11,093 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

