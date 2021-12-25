Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock opened at $550.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.70. The stock has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

