Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2,007.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,474 shares of company stock worth $36,789,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

