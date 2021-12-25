Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $420.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.58.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

