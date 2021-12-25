Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,862 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $329,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,063 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.