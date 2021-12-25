Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 248,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 283,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$142.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.