STASIS EURO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $111.60 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

