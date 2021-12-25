State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.42. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

