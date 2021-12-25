State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

