State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.7% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in United States Steel by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

NYSE:X opened at $23.15 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

