State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,789 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.