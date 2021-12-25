State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 359,389 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,389 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

